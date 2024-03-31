Crew Box Office Day 2: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Starrer Witnesses Growth after Record-Breaking Opening

Hyderabad: The second day of Crew, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, has shown a slight rise at the box office, continuing to build upon its first day's performance. Industry tracker Sacnilk predicts that the movie will earn around Rs 10 crore on its second day of release. With the positive response on its songs and trailer, the film not only had a great opening, but it also is able to sustain the box office numbers.

Estimates for the second day of business for the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon film Crew show a surge in receipts. As per ear;y estimates, the film is expected to mint Rs 9.60 crore, taking its total to Rs 18.85 crore. The film opened to 9.25 crores, making it the third biggest opener of the year after Jawan and Fighter, considering worldwide collections.

The movie's second-day success is especially noteworthy because it opened on a public holiday and yet saw an upward trend the following day. With the exception of a few northern states, most areas observed holiday on Friday when the film hit theatres. A 40% increase in crew from its fair value first day suggests that viewers are responding well to the show. But the post-Monday period will be the true litmus test for the movie's performance, offering a more accurate indication of its long-term box office popularity.

The women lead film is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan. It is bankrolled under the banners of Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures, held by Ekta, Rhea, Anil, and Shobha Kapoor. The heist comedy film is also performing incredibly well overseas dur to its genre and powerful starcast.