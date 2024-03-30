Crew Creates History: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Starrer Becomes Biggest Opener Female-Led Hindi Film Ever

Hyderabad: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer heist comedy Crew kickstarted its box office journey on a record breaking note. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film has registered the highest opening day gross for female-led Hindi film ever. According to makers, Crew has raked in over Rs 20 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Back home in India, the film surpassed expectations. Industry tracker Sacilk reported that Crew earned an impressive Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day in the domestic market. Initially projected to earn Rs 6.5 crore, Crew exceeded expectations with its strong opening day collections.

Crew unfolds a comedic narrative revolving around three women set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. As their paths intertwine, they find themselves in unexpected and ludicrous situations, resulting in uproarious adventures. Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri's storyline shines through its depiction of the three protagonists, radiating unapologetic charm and confidence akin to glamorous runway models. The film's standout feature is the bold demeanor of its leading ladies, striking a chord with audiences.