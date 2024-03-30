Crew Creates History: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Starrer Becomes Biggest Opener Female-Led Hindi Film Ever

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 30, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Crew, headlined by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon creates history at the box office. The heist comedy has become the highest opening day grosser for female-led Hindi film ever.

Hyderabad: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer heist comedy Crew kickstarted its box office journey on a record breaking note. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film has registered the highest opening day gross for female-led Hindi film ever. According to makers, Crew has raked in over Rs 20 crore worldwide on its opening day.

The heist comedy set off on a remarkable journey at the box office as the film made history by recording the highest opening day earnings for a Hindi film led by women. The film's makers proudly shared that Crew has amassed over Rs 20 crore worldwide on its debut day.

Announcing the news on social media, the creators celebrated Crew starting its box office performance on a monumental scale. It now holds the title of the biggest opener among female-led Hindi films ever. Globally, Crew brought in a significant sum of Rs 20.07 crore on its opening day.

Back home in India, the film surpassed expectations. Industry tracker Sacilk reported that Crew earned an impressive Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day in the domestic market. Initially projected to earn Rs 6.5 crore, Crew exceeded expectations with its strong opening day collections.

Crew unfolds a comedic narrative revolving around three women set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. As their paths intertwine, they find themselves in unexpected and ludicrous situations, resulting in uproarious adventures. Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri's storyline shines through its depiction of the three protagonists, radiating unapologetic charm and confidence akin to glamorous runway models. The film's standout feature is the bold demeanor of its leading ladies, striking a chord with audiences.

