Pune Porsche Accident: Stand Taken by Juvenile Justice Board 'Surprising', Says Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis speaking about the Pune Porsche Accident Case (ANI)

Pune (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday termed the stand taken by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) "surprising" in the Pune Porsche accident case and maintained that the Pune Police will go to higher courts to get justice.

Fadnavis, who is also Maharashtra's Home Minister, on Tuesday, met senior Pune Police officials, including Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and sought details of the case, which has sparked a national outrage.

Addressing reporters here, Fadnavis said, "I met senior police officials. After this incident took place, Pune Police submitted an application for remand to Juvenile Justice Board. They had clearly stated that since the boy is 17 years 8 months and he should be tried as an adult."

"Unfortunately, the Juvenile Justice Board took a different stand and kept the (remand) application aside. They took a lenient view and it was a shock to (Pune) police. The stand of Juvenile Justice Board is surprising and we moved an upper court, who asked to go to Juvenile Justice Board. So, today or tomorrow, the Juvenile Justice Board will give a proper order and if they don't, (Pune) Police will approach a higher court," added Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also said that Pune Police have arrested four people for serving liquor to underaged person. "Police have also taken two other important steps. Four people have been arrested for serving liquor to underaged person and they have arrested the child's father. Pune Police have taken this matter seriously and justice will be served," added Fadnavis.

The Porsche allegedly driven by the teen, who the Police claim was drunk at the time after consuming liquor at a pub, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area here in the early hours of Sunday (May 19), causing their death. The Juvenile Justice Board had granted the 17-year-old conditional bail and asked him to write a 300 word essay on traffic rules.

Fadnavis said that right from the start Pune Police have applied section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the case and not section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister also urged that the matter should not be politicised.

Meanwhile, action was taken on the pubs which served liquor to the underaged person. Following the orders of the Pune District Collector, Dr Suhas Diwase, the Maharashtra Excise Department sealed both the pubs.

A case was also registered by the excise department for violating the norms. Hotel Trillion Security Private Limited (COZI) and Panchsheel Infrastructure (Oak Wood) Marriott Suites-Black were sealed by the Maharashtra Excise Department on Tuesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Excise Department has launched a special inspection drive of all pubs and other permit rooms in Pune.