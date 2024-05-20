Teen Who Killed 2 in Accident Got Bail, Ordered to Write 300-Word Essay; Try Him as Adult, Say Cops

Pune: A day after the Juvenile Justice Board here granted bail to a teenager involved in a car accident that killed two people while asking him to write a "300-word essay," police on Monday said they will seek a higher court's permission to try him as an adult. Police has also registered a case against his father, a real estate developer, a senior official said.

The Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk, knocked down two persons on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area here around 3.15 am on Sunday, causing their death. The youngster was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days. "The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions," the order read.

The board also directed the youth to be referred to an alcohol deaddiction centre for counselling. The quick bail in a case where two people had died, however, has drawn criticism. According to police, a case has been registered against the youngster under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A group of friends were returning on motorbikes around 3.15 am on Sunday after a party when a speeding Porsche hit one of the motorcycles at Kalyani Nagar junction. The two riders -- Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh -- died of their injuries.

"On Sunday itself we had moved an application before the court (board) seeking permission to try the juvenile as an adult and send him to an observation home as the crime is heinous, but the plea was rejected. We are now approaching the sessions court with the same plea," said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

His blood report was yet to be received but preliminary probe showed that the juvenile was drunk at the time of the accident, he said.

"The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court," commissioner Kumar said.

"We have also registered an offence against his father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the proprietors of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person. We have transferred the probe of these cases to the crime branch," he further said.

Section 75 deals with "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs. Police displayed professionalism while dealing with the case, Kumar claimed. "The case was transferred to an ACP-level officer and it is our endeavour to make a watertight case. We will appoint a special counsel in this case," he added.