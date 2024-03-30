Crew Box Office Collection: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti's Film Makes a Splash on Day 1, Exceeds Projections

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film Crew, headlined by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, hit theaters on March 29, 2024. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, this heist comedy made a splash at the box office on its first day, garnering positive response from the critics and audiences alike.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacilk, Crew raked in an impressive Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day in the domestic market. While it fell short of matching the initial box office numbers of Kareena’s previous all female-led film Veer Di Wedding, produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, it managed to win over the audience with its engaging storyline.

Crew Occupancy

With a morning show occupancy of 13.93%, Crew saw a steady rise in attendance throughout the day, reaching over 39% during the night shows. The highest audience turnout was observed in Chennai, followed closely by Bengaluru and Hyderabad, signaling a promising start in major metropolitan areas.

Exceeding Expectations

Despite trade pundits projecting an opening day collection of approximately Rs 6.5 crore, Crew surpassed expectations, making a notable debut at the box office. The positive feedback, coupled with the absence of competition from new releases and the timing of its release on Good Friday, suggests a potential surge in collections on Day 2.

About Crew

Crew unfolds a comedic tale centered around three women amidst the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. As their destinies intertwine, they find themselves entangled in unexpected and absurd situations, leading to uproarious adventures. Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri's storyline shines with its portrayal of the three protagonists, who exude unapologetic charm and confidence, reminiscent of sexy ramp models. The film's standout feature lies in the audacious demeanor of its leading ladies, which resonates with audiences.

Accompanied by foot-tapping tunes from Diljit, Badshaah, Romy, Shrushti Tawade, and others, Crew adds a musical flair to its comedic narrative. Notably, remakes of classic hits like Laxmikant Pyarelal’s Choli ke peechhe kya hai and Ila Arun’s Ghaghra infuse a nostalgic element into this all-female-led comedy drama, enhancing its appeal to a diverse audience.