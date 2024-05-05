Chandu Champion Buzz Soars as Kartik Aaryan Offers Sneak Peek of 'Trailer Dub'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 5, 2024, 7:20 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan shares a glimpse from the trailer dubbing session of his upcoming film Chandu Champion
Building anticipation to the next level, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a glimpse from the trailer dubbing session of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Kartik treated fans with a new picture from the dubbing session, hinting at the trailer release soon.

Hyderabad: Chandu Champion, co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film promises to provide audiences with an exciting plot, featuring Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar. While excitement for the film is high, Kartik Aaryan took it to the next level by sharing a sneak peek from the trailer dubbing session.

Kartik resorted to social media to share a video of himself dubbing in the studio. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote: "Bas thoda sa intezaar... Chandu is on his way… Trailer dub 👊🏻✅ #ChanduChampion 🇮🇳 14th June in cinemas." Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on the incredible real-life story of a sportsman and his never-say-die attitude. Kartik is playing the titular role of Chandu in the film. It is Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Kartik underwent a tremendous transformation to play the role of a sportsperson. According to a source close to the project, the actor has also spent 14 months working on the Marathi dialect. He had a language coach with him the entire time, who helped him learn the language well. The actor shared the first look from the film in August of last year. He was first seen wearing the India blazer, with short hair and had an intense expression, as well as some minor injury marks on his face.

The film is slated to hit theatres on June 14, 2024. It will be another Eid release for Kartik, since Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024. Apart from that, Kartik is currently busy filming the horror comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The third installment of the successful franchise, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, is planned to open in theatres on Diwali 2024.

