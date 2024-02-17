Kartik Aaryan Is 'Shaadi Ready', Leaves Fans Drooling over His Latest Pics

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared pictures of himself on Instagram, showcasing his look in a black suit. His post garnered immense praise from his fans, particularly from females.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has not only showcased his wide range of talents in various acting genres but also revealed his compassionate nature through his strong bond with family and engaging interactions with fans. In a recent instance, he charmed his followers by sharing his dapper look on social media, leading to an outpour of heartwarming and amusing comments that were too entertaining to be missed.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kartik Aaryan treated his fans and followers with snapshots of his look in an all-black ensemble. Alongside the images, he wrote in the caption, "शादी ready!" The post ignited a flood of comments, especially from his female fans.

One user humorously advised him against tying the knot, and wrote, "Please don't," while another eagerly asked, "Whose wedding? when??" Some fans couldn't contain their excitement, with one commenting, "It's literally MIDNIGHT you can't post this hello," and another playfully adding, "I Can't Take Eyes off You Mr Aaryan !!"

Kartik's most recent appearance was in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, marking their second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Next up is his sports drama, Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film focuses on the life of India's pioneering Paralympic gold medalist, freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar. Kartik takes the lead in the movie, with supporting roles portrayed by Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 14.

