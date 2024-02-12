WATCH: Kartik Aaryan and 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan Team Up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made an exciting announcement on his social media handle on Monday. The actor revealed that Vidya Balan, who portrayed the character Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is all geared up to make her return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared an edited video that combined Vidya's iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first film with visuals of himself from the second film. Alongside the video, he wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Reacting to this update, a fan commented, "This is gonna be INSANE! Can’t Waitttt!!!" Another wrote, "OG ROOH BABA OG MANJULIKA ARE HERE. CANT WAIT FOR BB3." One more wrote, "That’s a Boom … Wow."

The director of the second installment Anees Bazmee, will also direct the third installment. The first film was helmed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead alongside Vidya. In the second film, Kartik shared the screen with Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Regarding the expansion of the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar earlier stated that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa holds a special place in their hearts, and he is delighted to carry it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. He further mentioned that together, they are poised to deliver a cinematic experience that will not only honour the legacy of the franchise but also provide double the laughter and thrill for the audience. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to be released this Diwali.