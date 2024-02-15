Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Confused Kartik Aaryan Asks Fans if He Should Get Short or Long Hair for the Film

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who will soon appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has recently revealed the film's release date along with a surprise that 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan will star in the third installment. In the midst of all this, Kartik took to his social media handle on Thursday to share a picture of himself and asked his fans whether he should choose a long-haired or short-haired look for his upcoming flick.

Sharing his photo on Instagram, the Shehzada actor wrote in the caption, "Bohot bada confusion ho gaya hai. #Bhoolbhulaiyaa3 mein Short Hair Or Long Hair." His fans wasted no time in responding to Kartik's post.

A user playfully commented, "Do whatever you want, just don't shave, we won't recognize you (sic)!" Another expressed his preference, saying, "Long hair!!". One more fan humorously pointed out, "Your biceps are distracting, how am I supposed to focus on the question with such a photo?" A user wrote, "Rooh Baba looks good with long hair."

Earlier on Monday, Kartik shared an edited clip of Vidya Balan and himself dancing to Mere Dholna as he announced her return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Expressing his excitement, he wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. (sic)"

In the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika left a lasting impression on the audience, and Kartik Aaryan's character Rooh Baba in the second installment, received immense love and appreciation. The excitement has now reached new heights as these two incredible actors reunite for their iconic roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.