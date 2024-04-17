BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 6: Akshay's Film Crosses Rs 45 Cr; Ajay's Lags at Rs 25 Cr

BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 6: Akshay's Film Crosses Rs 45 Cr; Ajay's Lags at Rs 25 Cr

Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan opened in theatres on the same day on April 11. Both films have been receiving lukewarm response at the box office with Akshay's film leading the race. On their first Tuesday, despite low earnings, both films managed to achieve significant milestones.

Hyderabad: Miyan Bade Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan hit theatres on the same day, resulting in a split in box office revenues. Both films were released on Eid, April 11, but could not make much of the holiday release. BMCM and Maidaan are nearing the conclusion of their first week but still face obstacles at the box office.

The Akshay Kumar actioner saw a further drop in attendance on its sixth day, earning an estimated Rs 2.25 crore, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. After earning Rs 40 crore during the long Eid weekend, the movie made a total of Rs 4.75 crore in its two working weekdays, bringing its total earnings to 45.55 Rs crore. In terms of box office success, the film has not yet achieved a major breakthrough, even with its star power and buzz.

Talking about Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, the biographical sports drama has too been underperforming at the box office. On its first Tuesday at the box office, the film did see a slight increase in box office receipts, bringing its entire 6-day total to Rs 25.15 crore. Early estimates indicate that the movie made Rs 1.65 crore at the box office on its sixth day.

According to Sacnilk, Maidaan made about Rs 1.5 crore on the first Monday after its release. However, on day 6 of the film, which is directed by Amit Sharma and based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, barely showed any increase. There has only been a minimum of 10% growth in the sports drama from the collections of day 5 to day 6.

However, this could be a bright spot since the first Monday saw a sharp decline of 76 percent, which resulted in a terrible failure of the Monday litmus test. The movie never gained traction after debuting at Rs 7.25 crore on day 1 (including the paid preview earnings), earning Rs 25 crore in 6 days.

