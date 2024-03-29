'Proud Wife' Allu Sneha Reddy Kisses Allu Arjun at Actor's Wax Statue Unveiling in Dubai - See Pics

Allu Sneha Reddy shares glimpses from Allu Arjun's wax statue unveiling in Dubai on Thursday. The duo beams with joy in the pictures shared by Sneha on social media.

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's wax statue unveiling at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai has filled his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, with joy. Sneha shared glimpses from the event, expressing her pride as Allu Arjun achieved this milestone. In the shared photos, the couple shared tender moments, capturing their happiness.

The statue, featuring Allu Arjun's iconic 'Jhukega Nahi Sala' pose from the hit movie Pushpa: The Rise, was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai on Thursday. Allu Arjun, a National Award-winning actor, attended the event with his family ahead of his birthday on April 8.

Sneha documented the memorable occasion on her Instagram, sharing a series of photos with an affectionate caption expressing her admiration for Allu Arjun. She writes, "To the man who always leaves a lasting impression, now forever in wax! ❤️ #Proudwife Yesterday will forever be etched in all our hearts♥️," alongside the images capturing their cherished moments. One of the pictures also featured Sneha planting a kiss on Allu Arjun's cheek as he beamed with happiness.

Allu Arjun also shared the special moment on his Instagram, posing beside his wax likeness. Expressing gratitude, he labels it a 'milestone moment' on his Instagram stories.

In his upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun will reprise his role as the titular gangster from Pushpa: The Rise. Scheduled for release in cinemas on August 15, 2024, the film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Allu Arjun. The actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial venture in his kitty.

