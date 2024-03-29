Hyderabad: Allu Arjun received an early birthday present as his wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. Teh actor, who was accompanied by his family for the event in Dubai, joyfully shared glimpses of the event on social media. In one post, he playfully asked his wife Allu Sneha Reddy if she could handle "two Arjuns," referring to himself and his wax figure.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Allu Arjun dropped a selfie taken by Sneha. The actor stood proudly beside his wax replica in the picture as Sneha captured the moment on camera. He captioned the image with affection, humorously questioning Sneha's ability to manage two versions of him. Sharing the picture, Allu Arjun wrote, "Cutie! Can you handle two Arjuns," followed by emoji.

Cutie! Can You Handle Two Arjuns? Pushpa Star Asks Wifey Sneha after Wax Statue Unveil in Dubai

Another photo featured Allu Arjun with his wife and daughter, affectionately calling them his "real Butta Bommas." For unversed, Butta Bomma is a hit song from Allu Arjun's 2020 released Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was later remade in Hindi by Kartik Aaryan as Shehzada.

Allu Arjun with his 'real Butta Bommas'

Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai

Coming back to Allu Arjun's wax statue in Dubai, the replica of the actor features his iconic pose from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. This unveiling coincided with his 21 years in the film industry, commemorating his debut in 2003 with the movie Gangotri. Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude for this milestone moment on his Instagram account.

Allu Arjun with his family at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is set to reprise his role as the gangster in Sukumar helmed sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated for release on August 15, 2024. Additionally, he is collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an upcoming project, produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films.