India, UNDP Partner to Digitise Vaccine Cold Chain for Livestock

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Monday (May 20) signed a pact with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to digitise the supply chain for livestock vaccines to monitor the cold chain management process. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to use technology like artificial intelligence to monitor vaccine storage temperatures and stocks in real-time across India's large network of livestock farms, an official statement said. "With the digitalisation of the entire vaccine stock management system, the inequities in vaccine supply will be addressed," said Alka Upadhyay, Secyretary of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD).