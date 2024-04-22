After Big B as Ashwatthama, DOP of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Teases 'Truly Remarkable' Update Soon

Hyderabad: After the recent teaser featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama was dropped by the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, the DOP of the Prabhas starrer Djordje Stojiljkovi has revealed that 'this is not the whole story- just a taste of what is to come.' Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction film starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles.

Amitabh Bachchan's look teaser has the internet buzzing about the veteran actor's never-seen-before avatar and the use of technology in filmmaking. The look teaser has added to the hype around the film with social media users awaiting further information on the film, pondering about what is in store. Now, the DOP (Director of Photography) in a social media post has hinted at something remarkable to be dropped soon. Check out his post here.

Taking to Instagram, Djordje wrote: "After almost three years of travelling between Russia and India, it's amazing to see it all coming together and I am really excited to share a Glimpse - the Teaser in which we are revealing Ashwatthama, a character deeply rooted in Indian mythology, portrayed by the renowned @amitabhbachchan and directed by amazing @nag_ashwin"

He further revealed that 'this isn't the whole story - just a taste of what's to come. Expect something truly remarkable soon.' The DoP also dropped the equipment used for Senior Bachchan's shot. he mentioned that the image was exclusively shot on the digital IMAX camera, @arri_rental Alexa 65 and ARRI DNA Lenses, with every frame capturing the essence of their journey.

In the look poster, Big B can be seen sitting within a temple, dressed entirely in white, and gazing at the ray of light seeping through the roof. His face is covered with bandages as he prays to an age-old Shiva linga. The amazing taser had viewers hooked with unmatched expectations from the director Nag Ashwin, of Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati fame.