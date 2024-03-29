Youth population in Southern States Decreasing, Says International Labour Organisation Report

Hyderabad: Youth population, which is crucial for India's development, will decrease drastically in the coming days and fail to meet the rising demand, according to the 'India Employment Report-2024' published jointly by the International Labor Organisation (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD).

The report stated that despite educated youth accounting for 77.7 percent in Telangana, many are jobless. The unemployment rate among youth of the state has increased from 14.19 to 21.71 percent. Of which, the unemployment rate among young men has increased from 12.96 to 18.34 percent, while among young women it has increased from 17.65 to 30.35 percent.

By 2039, the youth population (15-29 years) will decrease in Telangana and the dip will be comparatively higher in southern states. A slight decrease in the youth population has already been recorded in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Although the northern states currently have a higher youth population, this will decrease in the coming decades.

The number of youth staying away from employment, education and training is also witnessing a sharp rise. If the figure was 17.91 percent in 2005, it has now increased to 27.54 percent.

Notably, the report states that youth possess inadequate computer skills. More than half of the youth population do not know how to create folders and e-mail attachments. It is only 14.27 percent youth that have the skills to make PowerPoint presentations.

Another significant aspect is that the increase in wages for temporary workers is less. Telangana was ranked 16th in the national level in 2005 recording a payment of Rs 1,263 per month for temporary male workers. In 2019, the state stood at the sixth position with a payment of Rs 8,795. In 2022, it again fell to the 10th position with Rs 10,175 per month. Subsequently, the wages of the women are also very low.