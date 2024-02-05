Loading...

Two Arrested for Raping 25-Year-Old Tourist in West Bengal's Digha

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 10:41 PM IST

wo persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman (25) and beating her partner after tying him to a tree in West Bengal’s Digha, police said on Monday.

A woman, who had visited West Bengal's Digha with her companion, was raped by a group of youth on the pretext of providing them a hotel at a cheap price.

Digha (West Bengal): Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman (25) and beating her partner after tying him to a tree in West Bengal’s Digha, the police said on Monday. The incident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday when she visited Digha with her partner, the police said. According to sources, when the duo reached Digha, a group of people offered to provide a hotel at a cheap price. After that, the accused asked the woman and her companion to get on the motorbike on the pretext of booking a hotel. They said that the hotel was quite far away and forced the woman to get on a bike and her partner rode on another bike.

The accused then took them to a deserted place and snatched their money, mobiles and gold ornaments. They then tied the partner to a tree and severely bashed him up. The accused took the woman to a more secluded place and raped her.

A day after the incident, the victim woman lodged a complaint at the Digha Police Station. Based on the complaint, the police of Digha Police Station conducted an overnight raid on Sunday and arrested two people from Ratanpur village near Digha. However, one accused is absconding, sources said.

Digha police station launched a man-hunt to nab the absconding accused. The arrested were brought to the Kanthi sub-divisional court on Monday and the judge ordered a Test Identification (TI) parade. The medical report of the victim has been submitted to the court. Her secret statement has also been recorded in the Kanthi sub-divisional court.

