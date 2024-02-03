Domestic Help Registers Rape Case against Army Colonel in Dehradun after Nine Years

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A domestic help lodged a complaint against an Indian Army Colonel for allegedly raping her nine years ago. The Clemsontown police registered a case under Sections 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 377 (Whoever voluntarily has intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal) of the Indian Penal Code based on her complaint.

As per her statement, she had started working at the colonel's house in 2015. One fine day when his wife had gone out with kids for some professional commitment then the colonel asked her to apply balm on his forehead. Although she initially hesitated, later she agreed to do it.

While applying the balm, the man pounced on her and allegedly raped her. Later, he also had unnatural sex with her, she claimed. He threatened to kill her if she spoke to anyone about this. Following this, the woman quit the job and left the area in the same year.

Nine years later, the survivor stumbled upon the colonel's wife in Dehradun as she had travelled there for some professional assignment. The wife asked her about suddenly quitting the job. Though she hesitated initially, gradually she opened up and narrated the incident.

The wife was shocked, but later told the survivor to lodge a complaint against her husband at the police station. When the domestic help went to the police, they refused to register the complaint. Later, she filed a petition in the court following which the police were forced to register a case.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said the investigation is underway. "We do not know where the colonel is currently posted, but will surely get to the roots of the case soon."

