Rape Survivor Dies by Suicide After Being Threatened by Accused in Meerut

Meerut: A rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut died by suicide after allegedly being threatened by the accused, police said.

The accused was arrested after the 17-year-old girl had lodged a rape complaint against him in 2020. He was released on bail later. Presently, the trial of the case is underway in a court in Muzaffarnagar.

Police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Kamboj said that the girl hailed from Muzaffarnagar and had lost her father. She was staying with her mother and two brothers in a rented house at a colony in Meerut since January 8. Her mother works in a private company, Kamboj said.

The girl's mother said that after hearing of the case was listed, she came to Muzaffarnagar with her daughter. On January 30, the mother-daughter were going to the court when they were stopped by the accused. The woman alleged that the accused abused them and threatened her daughter to either withdraw her complaint or face dire consequences. She said that her daughter had become upset after the threat.

On Friday, the woman had gone out for work while the girl was alone at home. When she returned, she found her daughter dead and alleged that she was forced to end her life due to the threat. On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The case is being probed from all angles, police added.