Dalit Teenager Gang Raped by Two Youths in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur; Police Arrest Duo

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two youths gang-raped a 15-year-old Dalit girl in a mustard field on January 30 in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, the police said on Thursday. The two accused, identified as Dayashankar and Shami, were arrested on Thursday, the police confirmed. The police said that the survivor has been admitted to a hospital and a case has been registered against the duo under Section 376D (Gang Rape) and relevant Sections of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

According to sources, the survivor had gone to her elder sister's house on Tuesday in a village in Kanpur. On the same day, the two accused reached the village and noticed the girl. They hatched a plan to abduct the girl and gang-rape her following which they made her sit on their bike on the pretext of dropping her home.

When they reached halfway the duo got down and dragged the girl to a mustard field near ITI Jehanabad and gang-raped her. After that, the duo dropped her home. The teenager somehow managed to narrate the incident to her family members after which her father lodged a complaint at the police station.

Anirudh Dubey, Station House Officer (SHO), Chandpur, said that an investigation is underway and legal action has been taken to punish the two accused. Meanwhile, the teenager is undergoing treatment.