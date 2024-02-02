Loading...

18-year-old gangraped in south Delhi, two held from Meerut

By IANS

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 10:00 PM IST

With the rise in rape cases in the country, another incident of gang rape has come to light. An 18-year-old girl was gang-raped by two boys in South Delhi. She was allegedly drugged. The incident was reported on Wednesday itself and the two accused have been arrested under IPC sections 376-D, 505, and 34. Further investigation is underway.

New Delhi: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in south Delhi by two boys who she had met through the social media portal, Instagram, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and was reported on the same day, subsequently which the officials carried out a manhunt and finally nabbed the two accused who were absconding from captured them from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, on Wednesday, the 18-year-old, a resident of Madangir came to Ambedkar Nagar police station and reported that on Monday at around 1 p.m.

Her Instagram friend called her at Madangir Red Light where he along with his friend were standing with a Scooty.“Her friend asked her to sit on the Scooty but when she refused, he threatened her and took her away to the Malviya Nagar area where they had a meal and after that she started feeling dizzy,” said a senior police official. During this period, she observed her friend without clothes and she was sexually assaulted.

“A case under section 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and both the alleged accused, aged 19 and 21, have been apprehended. Further investigation is in progress,” the official added.

