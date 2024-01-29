Lucknow: Gang Rape of Sisters Opens Pandora's Box

Lucknow: A major pandemonium erupted after allegations of five youths gang-raping two sisters in the Madiyav area of the state capital emerged. Cops also face flak from the victims for not heeding the charges.

The two have appealed to the State Women Commission, Chief Minister and Home Secretary seeking justice. Police however smell a rat and refute such allegations stating it was a ploy to trap the young men.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old resident of Rae Bareli, has written a letter to the authorities alleging torture. She lives on rent with her parents and 15-year-old younger sister in Indiranagar. Since the landlord's son was to get married, they were asked to vacate the room.

A broker assured her of a room against a reasonable amount. On the pretext of showing them the room, the broker and four others allegedly raped her sister and her.

They were given tea to drink which made them unconscious. After this, all five people gang-raped both the sisters. They were also threatened to keep mum.

Unfortunately, despite complaints lodged with the police, no action has been taken so far. Meanwhile, Madiyav police station in-charge said that the matter was under investigation.

The CDR and location of the victim were also scrutinized along with the footage, but so far no concrete evidence has come into the fore. On the contrary, slur was cast on the girl's character stating that she was arrested in the past on prostitution charges.