Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad Central University Teacher Allegedly Rapes Final Year Student

Prayagraj: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, an Assistant professor of Allahabad Central University has raped his student after allegedly subjecting her to emotional blackmail while declaring himself as a “cancer patient”, the student said. The student has also released a video of her ordeal causing an uproar at the varsity and a protest by the students against the accused professor.

The student, in the final year of her graduation at Allahabad Central University has accused Ajay Kumar Sagar, Assistant Professor of the Department of Ancient History, of rape, and physical harassment for the last one year. In the complaint given to the police, the student has alleged that last year, the accused proposed to her, but she distanced herself from the professor.

She said that the accused started calling and messaging her after which she blocked the professor's number. But the professor started calling her from another number, she said. According to the student, recently the professor met her on the campus and told her that he was suffering from cancer. She said that on January 25, the professor met her in the market and took her to his room where he raped her.

The student said that the accused threatened her against reporting the matter to the police. She said that she wrote to the university administration over the matter, but there was no action. The police station also did not register the case due to pressure from the university administration, she alleged. She said that she was forced to take to social media to get justice.

Amid inaction by the authorities, students at the varsity led by National President of Azad Adhikar Sena, Amitabh Thakur, staged a strong protest against the accused teacher and demanded justice for the victim student. Thakur also threatened to gherao the Police Commissioner's office if a case was not filed within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, in response to a post on X by Azad Adhikar Sena spokesperson Nutan Thakur, DCP City Deepak Bhukar informed that a case has been registered on the student's complaint and the legal process has been started in the matter. According to Colonelganj police, a case has been registered, but the accused teacher has not been arrested yet.

Earlier, a postgraduate student of Allahabad Central University had alleged that on January 29, the Chief Proctor and members of the Proctorial Board together assaulted him in the Proctor's office.