Minor girl raped and murdered by school teacher in Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan): A government school teacher allegedly raped and murdered a minor girl in Rajasthan Barmer, the police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Prahladram (30). The incident took place on January 20 night when the minor schoolgirl was alone at home with her grandmother as other members of her family had gone to attend a wedding.

According to the police, the victim’s grandmother was sleeping when the accused entered the house and threatened her. He then took her to a secluded place and murdered her after raping. When the grandmother woke up, the girl was not at home. When the family members returned from the wedding, they searched and found the body of the girl in a ditch under the Bakhasar Police Station limits of the district. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident after sending the body for post-mortem.

Chauhtan Circle Officer Sukhram Vishnoi said, “Based on a complaint of family members, a case has been registered under the POCSO. An investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused.”

Earlier, a 60-year-old man raped a 16-year-old girl after kidnapping her in the Uppal area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana. Sources said that the incident took place when the girl was waiting for a bus at a bus stop in Uppal. When she reached home, the family members became suspicious because of her behaviour. She then told her mother about the incident. The police then nabbed the accused based on a complaint lodged by the family members.

