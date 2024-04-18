Tapestry of Political Dynasties: An Insight into Uttar Pradesh's Familial Political Landscape

Hyderabad: Blood is thicker than water means loyalty to the family is greater than their loyalty to anyone else. Taking a cue from the adage many political families leave their political legacy to the next generation. They groom their family members to take the mantle after them. Many families are ruling the roost across the nation. But, family politics come to the fore and will be highlighted during the elections.

When the first phase of Lok Sabha polls is scheduled to take place on April 19 battle lines are drawn to gain one-upmanship and romp home in the polls. The country's largest state Uttar Pradesh hogs the limelight as there are many political families, which have been enjoying the power for the past many years.

Despite setbacks in elections and rebellion within the families, they strive to unite during the polls to keep their hold in the political arena in their respective Assembly and Lok Sabha segments.

The Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty: The Nehru-Gandhi family whose roots run deep in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape. From the towering figure of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister to the dynamic Indira Gandhi and the subsequent generations represented by Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, this family has left an indelible mark on the nation's history.

Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi: The Gandhi-Nehru family is in Congress while Maneka and Varun Gandhi are associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Maneka Gandhi, the wife of the late Sanjay Gandhi (Indira Gandhi's son), and their son Varun Gandhi. They both contested on BJP tickets and won the polls in the last general elections.

The Yadav Clan: The Yadav clan holds sway In the sprawling fields of Uttar Pradesh. Led by Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patriarch of the family, the Yadavs have carved a niche in the state's politics. From Azamgarh to Mainpuri, members of the Yadav family, including Akhilesh Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Akshay Yadav, have asserted their dominance, ensuring the continuity of their political legacy.

The Khans: Rampur reverberates with the echoes of the Khan family's political prowess. Azam Khan, the stalwart of the family, has held sway over the region for decades, with his wife Tazeen Fatma and son Abdullah Azam Khan also making significant contributions to Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.

The Singhs: From Etah to Noida, the Singh dynasty casts its shadow over Uttar Pradesh's political arena. Kalyan Singh, the former Chief Minister of the state, laid the foundation for the family's political legacy, with his son Rajveer Singh and grandson Sandeep Kumar Singh Lodhi carrying the torch forward.

The Gorakhnath Math Dynasty: Gorakhpur, the bastion of the Gorakhnath Math dynasty, reverberates with the chants of Mahant Digvijay Nath and Mahant Avaidyanath, the torchbearers of the family's spiritual and political legacy. Adopted by Mahant Avaidyanath, Yogi Adityanath, the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has emerged as a formidable leader, carrying forward the traditions of the Gorakhnath Math dynasty.

The Khurshids: Farrukhabad echoes the footsteps of the Khurshid dynasty whose political legacy spans generations. Khurshed Alam Khan, the former External Affairs Minister, laid the foundation for the family's political journey, with his son Salman Khurshid following in his footsteps. With a rich history of public service, the Khurshid family continues to leave an indelible imprint on Uttar Pradesh politics.

The Future of Familial Politics in Uttar Pradesh: As Uttar Pradesh braces itself for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the role of familial politics looms large on the horizon. While these political dynasties have played a significant role in shaping the state's destiny, questions arise about their relevance in contemporary times.

Will the INDIA bloc led by Congress and other partners, including SP, take on the mighty BJP, which was reigning supreme, with consecutive victories not only in UP Assembly polls but also at the Centre? Though SP has clout in the state it may be a Herculean task for the INDIA block especially SP, which was struggling to win more seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

In earlier polls, the BJP won 62 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. This success was a continuation of their impressive performance in the 2014 elections where the BJP alone won an impressive 71 seats in UP.

The Yadavs: The politics of Bihar is dominated by the Lalu Yadav family led by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Lalu Prasad Yadav, a former Chief Minister of Bihar and Union Railways Minister, rose to national prominence through populist appeal. His wife, Rabri Devi, also served as Chief Minister of Bihar, further cementing their family's political dynasty.

The Yadav family boasts of notable figures, including their sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Tej Pratap Yadav has held a Cabinet minister position in the Bihar government, while Tejashwi Yadav served as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Their daughters, such as Misa Bharti and Ragini Yadav, have also made their mark in politics, with Misa Bharti currently serving as a Member of Parliament.

The Mishra family has left an indelible mark on Bihar's political landscape, with stalwarts like Lalit Narayan Mishra and Jagannath Mishra holding significant positions in both state and national politics. Lalit Narayan Mishra's son, Vijay Kumar Mishra, continues to be an active politician, representing the Bihar Legislative Council.