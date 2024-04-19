14 Children Injured in Collision between School Bus and Truck in Punjab's Barnala

Barnala : A school bus collided with a truck in Punjab's Barnala in which the bus driver, helper and 14 school children were injured. The accident took place near Dhanula on Barnala-Chandigarh main road. The injured children were admitted to Civil Hospital, Dhanula, with the help of an ambulance and the passers-by.

The ill-fated bus belongs to Green Field Convent School located at Dangarh village. The incident took place when the bus was taking children from different villages to the school.

Talking about the mishap, the bus driver said that this morning when he was driving the bus carrying children to school, it collided with a truck. He said that there were about 40 children in the bus at the time of the accident, but he did not know anything about the injured. He said that the bus and the truck collided head-on. After which, the local people admitted him in civil hospital as he suffered injuries.

Eyewitness Inderjit Singh said that the accident took place between a school bus and a truck near village Bhathal on the Bathinda Chandigarh road. He said that the school bus hit the rear part of the truck due to which this accident happened. In this regard, the doctor of Government Hospital, Dhanula, said that the school bus met with an accident at around 8 am today. After this, many children and staff members were admitted to the hospital. They were immediately given first aid. About 4 children have been referred to Government Hospital, Barnala, due to serious injuries.