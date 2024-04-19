First Time Voters in Rajasthan Show Enthusiasm in Voting, Post Selfies on Election Websites

Jaipur: Voting is going on for 12 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. Enthusiasm is visible among all the voters regarding voting. From young to old, everyone is reaching the polling stations to cast their vote. More than 16 lakh voters aged 18 to 19 years are registered in the state.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, there are 7.98 lakh first-time voters aged 18 to 19 years in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies. A lot of enthusiasm is being seen among young and first-time voters. Today the youth voted on the issues of employment, education and skill education.

New voters above 18 years of age reached the polling stations to cast their vote for the first time. Certificates are also being given to new voters by the District Election Department. Young voters were seen reaching the polling stations even before 7 am.

They are standing in a queue and waiting for their turn. Craze regarding voting for the first time was also seen among the new voters. Enthusiasm was also seen among the youth to take selfies at the selfie points after casting their votes at the polling stations.

Young voters of the Hawamahal Assembly constituency of Jaipur said that they are using their vote to elect the leader of their choice. The youths expect that there should be government jobs and education for the youth. There should be maximum employment for the youth. Youth voted on issues like education, employment and skill education.

The State Election Department has also made innovations for 100 per cent voting in the Lok Sabha elections. First-time voters were given certificates by the election department. Selfie points were installed at polling stations. Young voters took selfies after voting. After voting, certificates are being given for taking selfies and posting them on the website of CEO Rajasthan.

A certificate was given to the bride and groom for voting. Describing this initiative taken by the Election Department as commendable, Priyam, who came to Jaipur from Uttar Pradesh after getting married, said that the efforts made by the Election Department to bring enthusiasm among the people and awareness about voting among the youth is commendable. This will not only increase the voting percentage, but will also provide a government that works in the interest of the youth.

Abhinav said that the voters are happy with this new initiative taken at the polling stations and this is the first time that a certificate is also being received after voting.

Read more: 2024 LS Elections: From Digital Poll Wars To Voter Awareness, Memes Flood Social Media