On Way to Inspect Booths, BJP Candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal's Car Meets With Accident In Bikaner

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

On Way to Inspect Booths, BJP Candidate From Bikaner, Arjun Ram Meghwal's Car Meets With Accident

After casting his vote, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who is seeking re-election from Bikaner seat, was on his way to inspect other booths and meet party workers. Nobody was hurt in the accident.

Bikaner: BJP candidate from Bikaner, Arjun Ram Meghwal's car met with an accident here on Friday. Meghwal is safe but the rear portion of his car has been damaged.

Union Minister Meghwal was on his way to inspect other booths, when his car was hit by a camper vehicle from behind. Prior to the accident, he had cast his vote and was heading towards other booths to meet party workers. While taking a turn, a loaded camper vehicle hit the car. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.

Meghwal was travelling in a Mahendra Scorpio, which he has been using for election campaign. The minister allowed the camper driver to leave while he himself left for the next booth.

Three-time MP, Meghwal is seeking re-election from Bikaner seat. In 2019, he had defeated Congress's Madan Gopal Meghwal by securing 2,64,081 votes.

He was the chief whip of BJP in 2014 and later became MoS for finance and corporate affairs, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation. He also served as Chancellor of Jain Vishva Bharati University.

He has many books to his credit namely Jan Sewa Mein Arjun Ram Meghwal, Saviors of Religious, Social and Cultural Organisations and Ek Safar Hum Safar Ke Sath.

Read more

  1. LIVE | 2024 Lok Sabha Election: CRPF Officer On Poll Duty Injured In Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh
  2. Google Celebrates Lok Sabha Election 2024 With Doodle Ahead of Phase 1 Polls
  3. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Live Updates: 12.66% Voter Turnout Recorded till 9 AM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.