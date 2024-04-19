On Way to Inspect Booths, BJP Candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal's Car Meets With Accident In Bikaner

Bikaner: BJP candidate from Bikaner, Arjun Ram Meghwal's car met with an accident here on Friday. Meghwal is safe but the rear portion of his car has been damaged.

Union Minister Meghwal was on his way to inspect other booths, when his car was hit by a camper vehicle from behind. Prior to the accident, he had cast his vote and was heading towards other booths to meet party workers. While taking a turn, a loaded camper vehicle hit the car. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.

Meghwal was travelling in a Mahendra Scorpio, which he has been using for election campaign. The minister allowed the camper driver to leave while he himself left for the next booth.

Three-time MP, Meghwal is seeking re-election from Bikaner seat. In 2019, he had defeated Congress's Madan Gopal Meghwal by securing 2,64,081 votes.

He was the chief whip of BJP in 2014 and later became MoS for finance and corporate affairs, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation. He also served as Chancellor of Jain Vishva Bharati University.

He has many books to his credit namely Jan Sewa Mein Arjun Ram Meghwal, Saviors of Religious, Social and Cultural Organisations and Ek Safar Hum Safar Ke Sath.