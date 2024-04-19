Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: 57.61% Voter Turnout Recorded by 7 PM

Lucknow: In the first phase of 7-phase 2024 Lok Sabha Election, voters of eight parliamentary constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh, falling in the Jat and sugarcane belt, began voting on Friday morning.

The eight seats are Saharanpur, Bijnor, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina (reserved for Scheduled Castes), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. They are located in nine districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The stage is set for a three-cornered poll contest between the ruling BJP-led NDA, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

6.45 PM

A total 57.61 percent voter turnout was recorded by 7 pm in all the eight Lok Sabha constituencies which went to poll in the first phase in Uttar Pradesh. The highest voter turnout of 63.29 percent was reported from Saharanpur seat while the lowest of 52.42 percent was recorded in Rampur constituency. 5.35 PM

The overall voting in the UP LS seats in the first phase reached 57.54 percent by 5 p.m. as against 47.44 percent recorded at 3 p.m. There was brisk polling in the two hours between 3 pm and 5 pm. 4.35 PM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday addressed an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar. He said, "I want to tell the youth that the day the INDIA alliance comes to power, we will scrap the Agniveer scheme." 4.15 PM

On the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary said, "I appeal to the people to vote. Your problems will increase in the next 5 years if you don't vote. Choose your representative on the basis of the government you want. The opposition is saying that the EVM is hacked, democracy is over, and the constitution will be finished, these are the fears they are showing to the people and making pessimistic comments because they don't have any agenda. On the other hand, NDA is working with a long-term vision." 3.25 PM

The average voter turnout in eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh where Lok Sabha elections are underway stood at 47.44 per cent till 3 PM. Saharanpur recorded 53.31 per cent of votes, 49.06 per cent in Pilibhit, 48.92 per cent in Kairana, 48.15 per cent in Nagina, 46.28 per cent in Moradabad, 45.70 per cent in Bijnor, 45.18 per cent in Muzaffarnagar, and 42.77 per cent in Rampur. 1.30 PM

In Uttar Pradesh, where polling is underway for eight Lok Sabha seats, a voter turnout of 36.96 per cent has been reported by 1 PM. 42.32 per cent voting was reported in Saharanpur, 38.51 per cent in Pilibhit, 37.92 per cent in Kairana, 36.08 per cent in Bijnor, 35.25 per cent in Moradabad, 34.51 per cent in Muzaffarnagar, 32.86 per cent in Rampur, and 32.28 per cent in Nagina. 1.15 PM

Iqra Hasan, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Kairana Lok Sabha, cast her vote at a polling booth. Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Sripal Singh and BJP fielded Pradeep Kumar from this seat. 11.55 AM

Congress candidate from Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat Imran Masood said, "The biggest thing is that there is no bitterness. Everything is being done with love. We will win the elections. Ram is not an election issue. Voting is underway to save the Constitution." BJP has pitched Former MP Raghav Lakhanpal and BSP has fielded Majid Ali from this seat. 11.35 AM

An average voter turnout of 25.20 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling on Friday in eight parliamentary constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. 29.84 per cent voting was reported in Saharanpur, 26.94 per cent in Pilibhit, 26.89 per cent in Nagina, 25.89 per cent in Kairana, 25.50 per cent in Bijnor, 23.35 per cent in Moradabad, 22.62 per cent in Muzaffarnagar and 20.71 per cent in Rampur. 10.40 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. During his address, PM Modi said, "BJP is moving ahead with a big vision and big goals for the villages and the poor." 10.15 AM

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that a "silent undercurrent" is brewing across western Uttar Pradesh against the "failures" of the Modi government. The Congress leader attacked the BJP-led central government ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rally in Amroha. 9.38 AM

Around 12.66 per cent of voters turned up till 9 am to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur recorded a 16.49 per cent voter turnout followed by 13.91 per cent in Nagina, 13.36 per cent in Pilibhit, 12.45 per cent in Kairana, 12.37 per cent in Bijnor, 11.31 per cent in Muzaffarnagar, and 10.89 per cent in Moradaba. Rampur recorded the lowest voter turnout with 10.66 per cent. 9.25 AM

A bride arrived at polling booth number 193-194 in Muzaffarnagar to cast her vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. She said "It is the right of every citizen to cast their votes in elections. I have come here to extend full support to my uncle." 9.10 AM

Union Minister & BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Balyan and his wife Sunita Balyan cast their votes at a polling booth in Kutbi Kutba. In the Muzaffarnagar seat, the Samajwadi Party has fielded senior leader Harendra Malik, while the Bahujan Samaj Party has pitched Dara Singh Prajapati against two-time BJP MP and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan. 8.32 AM

Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Moradabad, Dr ST Hasan, said, "This is the festival of democracy in which people cast their vote. Casting votes are required to save democracy and the Constitution." Hasan slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally on the voting day of the first phase of the 2024 general election. He said, "The election commission should take cognizance of the matter. I believe that this is not justified for free and fair elections." 8.15 AM

Polling agents at the polling booth in Pilibhit's GGIC Inter College accused the police of stopping them from entering the booth. In Pilibhit, the BJP has denied tickets to sitting MP Varun Gandhi and has fielded PWD Minister and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada. The Samajwadi Party has fielded former minister Bhagwat Saran Gangwar and the Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Anis Ahmed Khan in this seat. 7.38 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and said, "It is an important day today, as the first phase of voting is taking place in the country. I appeal to all the voters who are voting in this phase to vote in large numbers because every vote of yours has the power to create a secure, developed, and self-reliant India. Your vote is not only meant to determine the fate of a Lok Sabha or a candidate but also to shape a bright future for India." 7.20 AM

Uttar Pradesh Minister & BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate from Pilibhit, Jitin Prasada said, "Today is the day of voting here and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time by crossing 400 seats. I will get full blessings of the people of Pilibhit and lotus will bloom." 7.00 AM

Voting begins in 8 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. 6.56 AM

Urging citizens to vote in record numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X saying, "I urge the voters of all these seats to exercise their franchise and create a new voting record. I have a special appeal to my young friends who are going to vote for the first time to vote in large numbers."

Phase 1 UP numbers

According to the Election Commission (EC), 1.43 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase. Of them, 76.23 lakh are men, 67.14 lakh women and 824 are transgender persons.

According to data compiled by political parties, Muslim voters account for 35 to 50 per cent of the electorate in these constituencies. A total of 14,849 polling booths and 7,689 polling centres have been set up for the first phase of voting. The poll campaign for the first phase ended on Wednesday evening.

A total of 80 candidates -- 73 men and seven women -- are in the fray in the first phase of polling. Twelve candidates are in the fray from Moradabad, 14 from Kairana, 11 each from Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor, 10 each from Saharanpur and Pilibhit and six each from Nagina and Rampur.

Security bandobast

According to information provided by the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters, 6,018 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 35,750 constables and 24,992 home guard personnel, along with 60 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed.

Issues raised during campaigns

Employment, education and development are among the leading issues for the voters in these constituencies. While the BJP has pitched its campaign on development and the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the opposition leaders have raised the issues of farm bills and unemployment in the region.

The BJP has joined hands with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the SP has allied with the Congress for the election, while the BSP has decided to go solo. The poll campaign was launched in the region by Prime Minister Naredra Modi with a massive rally on March 31. On April 9, Modi held his second rally in Pilibhit, where the BJP has fielded Jitin Prasada, neglecting two-time member of Parliament Varun Gandhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has addressed more than 20 rallies in the constituencies going to polls in the first phase. SP president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has addressed rallies in Pilibhit, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and Nagina while BSP supremo Mayawati, also a former chief minister, and her nephew Akash Anand have addressed several election meetings.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Saharanpur on Wednesday, garnering support for Imran Masood, who is in the fray as the INDIA opposition bloc candidate.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged Muzaffarnagar, Kairana and Pilibhit, while the SP emerged victorious in Moradabad and Rampur, and the BSP in Saharanpur, Nagina and Bijnor. Subsequently, the BJP wrested back Rampur in a bypoll.

Prominent candidates in this phase are Prasada from Pilibhit, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad from Nagina. The SP's Muslim face in Rampur, Azam Khan, is conspicuous by his absence in the constituency as he is lodged in a jail in Sitapur.