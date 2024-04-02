Three boys died by drowning in Tunga River at Karnataka's Thirthahalli

Shimoga (Karnataka) : Three boys, who had gone for a swim, drowned in the Tunga River at Thirthahalli in Karnataka. The hapless victims were identified as Rafan, Ian, and Sammad, all of them residents of Thirthahalli town, had gone to swim in the river near Rama Mandapam in the vicinity of their area. They are regular swimmers at this place but this time, they were drowned in the currents of the river and lost their lives.

The three boys went into the river on Monday evening after finishing their Ramadan fast. As soon as the incident came to light, the Thirthahalli police and the fire brigade personnel reached the spot. They searched for the boys for about an hour and found the dead bodies.

All the deceased boys are stated to be studying SSLC. As soon as the dead bodies of the children were found, expert swimmers got into the river and brought the bodies out of the river. The parents and relatives of the deceased were seen wailing at the spot.

A case has been registered in this regard at Thirthahalli Police Station. The police are investigating into the circumstances that led to the death of the boys at a place in the river where they had gone for bathing many times earlier, sources said.