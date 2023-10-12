Jhalawar (Rajasthan): In an exemplary display of indomitable courage and grit, a three-and-a-half-a-year-old boy rescued his one-and-a-half-year-old sister, who accidentally fell into a water tub in Rajasthan's Jhalawar. The video of the incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed nearby and has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in the Rajlakshmi Nagar of the Jhalawar city on Wednesday evening.

The video shows Dhruv and his younger sister Minku have been playing with other children outside their house. In the meantime, Minku accidentally fell into the water tub. All the children were playing, however, suddenly Dhruv's attention went to his younger sister, who could be seen drowning in the water tub. Seeing Minku suffering, the children playing with them got scared and ran towards their home. Meanwhile, Dhruv pulled her out of the tub. Later, after being informed by the other children, her family members rushed out of the house and praised Dhruv for his bravery.

Minku's father Ajay Meena said that he works in a government bank in Jhalawar and his wife is a housewife. Both the children were playing outside the house and a tube had been kept for the animals to drink water, he said. Thankfully, Dhruv's bravery saved his younger sister, he lauded.