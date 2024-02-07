Saw, Read, Enjoyed and Laughed at Modi's Parliament Address, Says MK Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Wednesday wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking the language of the opposition and targeting the Congress party as though it was the ruling party at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters after arriving from Spain, he said "The Lok Sabha election is round the corner and his future visits to lure investments will be scheduled after the new government takes over at the Centre."

Asked about Prime Minister Modi's address in Parliament, Stalin said, "I saw, read, enjoyed and laughed at it."

"Ever since he romped to power, he has been speaking as if the BJP is in the opposition and the Congress is the ruling party," Stalin said, adding that the Prime Minister has been behaving as though he was an opposition leader and has been attacking the Congress. "This remains to be a puzzle that I could not understand," he added.

On Modi's claim that the National Democratic Alliance would cross the 400-seat mark, Stalin said he wouldn't be surprised if Modi were to say that the NDA would go on to win all the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. "Is the total (number of Lok Sabha constituencies) only 400? There are 543 and we won't be surprised if he says he (the BJP) will win them all," the DMK patriarch said.

On the floor of the Lok Sabha, PM Modi announced that his saffron party will be able to notch 370 seats and the ruling NDA will cross 400-mark in the Lok Sabha polls, launching a tirade on the Congress. He said the grand old party is in its fag end and starting at its shop which is set to shut.

Stalin said he would be happy for whoever comes forward to serve the people, when asked for his comment on actor Joseph Vijay's political plunge.

On his Spain investors meet trip, Stalin said his foreign investment tour was able to get investment commitments of Rs 3,440 cr, which attests to the confidence multinational companies have on the DMK ruled state.

The CM also said more investors would come forward, choosing Tamil Nadu as their investment destination, considering the conducive investment climate prevailing in the state.

He left for Spain on January 27 and returned to the state capital on Wednesday.