Observe Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary As Religious Harmony Day: MK Stalin

Chennai: The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30 should be observed as religious harmony day, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to his party workers and the people across the country.

Slamming the Right wing, Stalin said the 'anger of communal elements' against Mahatma Gandhi has not subsided even 75 years after his death.

Governor R N Ravi's comment that the "nation did not attain independence due to Gandhi" only reflected malice, the ruling party chief alleged in a statement on Sunday night.

Stalin's allegation comes days after Ravi said an 'erroneous impression' was created on his statement on the Father of the Nation. The Governor, on January 27 had said that he had only tried to 'make a point' that the revolt of the Royal Indian Navy and Air Force in February, 1946, inspired by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, accelerated the pace and process of Independence.

"I hold Mahatma Gandhi in the highest regard and his teachings have been the ideals of my life." The Governor had made that statement on the occasion of the 127th birth anniversary of Subhas Bose on January 23. "...some media did cherry-picking from my speech and gave it a twist."

The Chief Minister alleged efforts to 'damage pluralism' by 'besmirching Gandhiji's reputation.' The BJP-led Centre picking January 30 to mark the Swachh Bharat Abiyan (National Cleanliness Day) was 'sabotage.' The RSS tried to 'divert' attention by choosing October 2 (last year) to hold its marches. However, it was not allowed by the government led by him.

In order to nurture harmony, January 30 should be observed, across the country, as communal harmony day, Stalin appealed to the people and party workers.

The DMK chief tasked district party units to hold events in all districts to take a pledge to foster religious harmony. January 30, the day of assassination of Gandhiji in the year 1948 is observed as Martyrs' Day across the nation. On January 27, Stalin left for Spain to attract investments to the state and he is scheduled to return on February 7.