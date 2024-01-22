Neither ED nor Modi can scare us, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Salem (Tamil Nadu): In a riposte to the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Minister and DMK Youth wing state Secretary Udhayanithi Stalin on Sunday said that probe agencies can never jolt their spirit.

"We are neither afraid of ED nor of Modi," exhorted Stalin while addressing his supporters at the second state convention of the DMK youth wing held at Pethanayakanpalayam in Salem.

Standing tall by the sides of his party men, he said "Forget DMK leaders, not even a child of a party activist cannot be intimidated by probe agencies."

"DMK has never abandoned its volunteers. If the volunteers are harmed, the leader himself will fight on their behalf. The Dravidian movement has crossed a century. This movement was to be preserved for another century," he said.

Attacking the Modi dispensation, he added, "I.N.D.I.A alliance will come up trumps in the upcoming parliamentary elections. We need to campaign as per the directions of CM. In 2018, when he took charge as the party leader, he underlined the importance of a casteless society. The youth wing strives towards fulfilling his wish."

Stalin elaborated that it was imperative to end the fascist rule at the Centre. And in this endeavour, the youth have to play a pivotal role, he added stressing deserving young guns would have to be given more opportunities in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam emerged from the Justice Party in 1944. Now after 80 years, the DMK Youth wing Conference is being held in Salem which is of huge significance," he said.

Continuing with the importance of the day in his life, he said, "I will never forget January 21 in my lifetime. I can't forget this day like my birthday and wedding day. It has been four and a half years since I was entrusted with the responsibility of the DMK Youth wing. We will invite our CM to all all our events. We opened 15 libraries across Tamil Nadu to commemorate the birth centenary of party patriarch the Late M Karunanidhi."

In a diatribe hurled at former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami of AIADMK, he said the state was deprived during his regime. "Out of the total tax paid by the people, only 29 Paisa per rupee was returned to Tamil Nadu. So far only Rs. 2 lakh crore has been received out of Rs. 5 lakh crore tax paid," he said.

A proud Tamil, Stalin was never short of words espousing the cause of the Tamil culture. "We are ready to give our lives if our heritage is attacked. They tried to marginalise us for 2000 years but could not destroy the Tamil identity," he said.