Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Spain to woo investments

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is on an eight-day trip to Spain to woo investments for the state. The Chief Minister, along with his wife Durgavathy Stalin, State Industries Minister TRB Raja and a high-level official delegation reached Madrid on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Stalin was welcomed by Dinesh K. Patnaik, Ambassador of India to Spain, and the officials in the Indian embassy there, the state government said in a statement.

The chief minister is scheduled to hold a conference of representatives of industry bodies, investors from major companies and investment agencies in which he will speak about investor-friendly environment in his state.

Direct talks would be held with major companies like ROCA, Edibon, Acciona, GE Stamp and Invest Spain, the statement said.Previous visits undertaken by the Chief Minister to the UAE, Singapore and Japan in 2021 had garnered investments worth Rs 7,442 crore and provided jobs to 17,000 people.

The statement also said that Japanese companies like Omran and Mitsubishi have already set up their factories in Tamil Nadu.Lulu group from UAE has also set up supermarket in Coimbatore, the statement read.

Meanwhile, opposition AIADMK opposed Stalin's Spain visit, alleging that the trip was not for garnering investment for the state but for "parking his the ill gotten wealth". In an event in Tiruchirapalli on Sunday, after the Chief Minister left for Madrid, AIADMK General secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami charged that Stalin was undertaking the trip to park his and his family members "ill gotten wealth" and that the state would not be benefited by the trip.