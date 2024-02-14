President Droupadi Murmu to Visit Rajasthan's Mehndipur Balaji temple Today

Jaipur: President of India Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Rajasthan for her two-day visit of the state on Tuesday, will visit Mehndipur Balaji temple on Wednesday Feb 14 to pay her obeisance there, sources said. The President is also scheduled to visit the Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur and also attend a women's conference later in the day. Sources said that the President will reach the helipad in Mehandipur by a special army helicopter.

In view of the President's visit, Balaji town has been turned into a police cantonment. Security personnel are deployed at every nook and corner to ensure foolproof security during the President's visit. Sources said that President Droupadi Murmu will return to Jaipur airport by helicopter after offering prayers at Mehndipur Balaji. Later, she will leave for Udaipur by a special plane from the airport, from where she will head to the famous Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur.

As per the itinerary of the President of India's visit, President Droupadi Murmu will address the women's conference organized by Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajivika) under 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' at the Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur. An estimated 10000 women are expected to participate in the programme. Sources said that a loan of Rs 250 crore will be distributed to women workers besides a cheque worth Rs 50 crore to be distributed among the beneficiaries under Mahila Nidhi.

In view of the President's visit, the Banswara Administration has declared the meeting venue as no flying zone. Along with the President, many administrative officials including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assam Governor Gulabchand Kataria and TAD Minister will attend the program. Earlier on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu landed at the Jaipur airport where Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma received her. From the airport the President went straight to Raj Bhavan, where Governor Kalraj Mishra welcomed her.

The President asked about the health of Governor Mishra and wished for his speedy recovery. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took to X to welcome the President. "Heartily congratulated Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu by presenting her a bouquet at Jaipur Airport on her arrival in Rajasthan, the sacred land of bravery and sacrifice," CM Sharma wrote.