Use of modern tech by EC in electoral process example for all democracies: President Murmu

By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

President Murmu expressed confidence regarding the use of technology by the Election Commission

Indian President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence regarding the use of technology by the Election Commission, which was established on January 23, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the use of modern technology by the Election Commission in the poll process is an example for all the democracies of the world and hoped that its use will be enhanced in the future.

She also appreciated the efforts of the poll panel in ensuring inclusive elections by enhancing the participation of women, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups. The president was addressing the 14th National Voters' Day event here.

The Election Commission was established on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. For the last 14 years, the EC's establishment day has been observed as National Voters' Day.

The president expressed confidence that the effective use of technology by the Election Commission will be further enhanced in all activities related to the poll process.

In the last 75 years, Murmu noted, the poll authority has organised 17 Lok Sabha elections and over 400 assembly elections. Describing the process of holding Lok Sabha elections as the biggest logistics exercise in the world, she noted that people voted in over 12 lakh polling stations with the exercise being managed by 1.5 crore polling personnel.

The president said the youth are the future leaders of our democracy. Congratulating young voters who have received their Elector Photo Identity Card, Murmu said after getting the right to vote, their duties have also increased.

The young voters present at the event are representatives of crores of youth of the country who will play a decisive role in building India of 2047, she said. The president also referred to the efforts undertaken by the Election Commission to ensure that no voter is left behind.

To mark the occasion, the first copy of the EC's publication "ECI Initiatives for General Elections 2024" was presented to President Murmu by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The book provides a comprehensive overview of the initiatives undertaken by each division of the EC to ensure free, fair, inclusive, accessible, and participatory conduct of elections.

A short voter awareness film My Vote My Duty' produced by the ECI in association with filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani was also screened. The short film features several celebrities with their messages evoking the spirit of democracy and the power of one vote.

In his address, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal credited B R Ambedkar for ensuring that women are allowed to vote in elections. He said Ambedkar flagged the issue of women's right to vote as early as 1928. Meghwal said during Constituent Assembly debates, Ambedkar pitched for the principle of 'one vote, one person, one value'.

