NEET Aspirants Allege of Receiving Different Question Papers in Rajasthan

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): The NEET UG aspirants, who attended the medical exam in the Adarsh Vidya Mandir examination centre, located in Model Town, alleged that English questions were given to Hindi medium students and were taken back after an hour. The candidates expressed their objection and their family members created a ruckus outside the campus.

The candidates also accused the police present at the centre of misbehaviour. At the same time, some candidates walked out of the examination centre with their forms. The NEET UG 2024 exam was scheduled for May 5. The examination was conducted in 571 cities in the country and abroad, out of which 557 cities are in India, while 14 cities are foreign. More than 5,000 examination centres have been set up across the country.

In a similar incident in 2022, the Hindi medium students were given English question papers in Kota, however, later the paper and OMR sheets were changed. A few candidates received the OMR sheet and question paper with the same serial number. The National Testing Agency later accepted this mistake and re-examination was also conducted at some places.

