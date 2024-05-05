Student Preparing for Medical Exam Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, a night before the medical exam scheduled for May 5, police said on Sunday.
Representative Image (Source: Getty Images)

A night before the medical exam, a NEET aspirant died by suicide in Rajasthan. The deceased was staying in a rented room with his elder brother at Brij Nagar in Bharatpur.

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): An 18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, a night before the medical exam scheduled for May 5, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Brij Nagar of the city on Saturday night, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Manish, son of Harbhan Singh, a resident of village Nagla Mirchua of Lakhanpur police station area, RBM outpost in-charge Sultan said. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and after conducting the post-mortem in the mortuary of RBM Hospital, the police then handed it over to the deceased’s family.

Manish was staying in a rented room with his elder brother in Brij Nagar of the city and was preparing for the medical exam for two years, the official said. The official further said that on Saturday evening, Manish’s elder brother went to the market. However, when he returned, he found Manish dead, the police said. His brother rushed him to RBM Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The NEET UG 2024 exam was scheduled for May 5. The examination will be conducted in 571 cities in the country and abroad, out of which 557 cities are in India, while 14 cities are foreign. More than 5,000 examination centres have been set up across the country.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

