MHA Alerts Manipur over Possible Backlash Following Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

New Delhi: A day after Manipur government resumed the deportation process of illegal immigrants to Myanmar, the Home Ministry has asked the State government to be on specific alert to counter all possible backlash.

A senior official in the MHA told ETV Bharat that Manipur police have been alerted over possible backlash. “We have alerted the Manipur police as we fear backlash,” the official said.

The Manipur government completed the first phase of the deportation process of illegal immigrants on Thursday following deportations of 38 illegal immigrants to Myanmar. A total of 77 illegal immigrants have been deported in the first phase. “The State Government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and at the same time biometric data are being recorded. Let’s keep our borders and country secure,” the Manipur government said on Thursday.

As the ethnic conflict in Manipur marked one year on Friday, the amalgamation of records has brought down the total number of violence-related first information reports (FIRs) from over 11,000 to around 3,000. The official said that many duplicate cases had been registered. “Now we have amalgamated the records and that’s why numbers have come down,” the official said.

According to the official, many zero FIRs were filed when violence erupted, irrespective of jurisdiction. They all were later transferred to the police stations where the crimes took place.

However, looted weapons are still a cause of worry for the security agencies. “Around 6,000 weapons were looted but despite various efforts about 1,800 have been recovered or surrendered by the civilians,” the official said. As per statistics, 220 lives have been lost in Manipur violence with more than 50,000 reported displaced. The attack on the security personnel has also become a matter of concern for the government.

Recently, two CRPF personnel including head constable Arun Saini and ASI N Sarkar were killed in an attack by the miscreants in Bishnupur district. “This is the first such incident in the recent past where security personnel have been killed in Manipur. At present we have posted 90 companies of CRPF and RAF in the State,” said another government official.