'Hum Manipur Ko Tutne Nahi Denge': Amit Shah in Imphal; Promises Peace

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 15, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Union Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally here on Monday said that this election is between forces trying to break Manipur and those keeping it united.

Amid fresh violence in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah, during his Imphal visit on Monday, called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reelection in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, emphasising the BJP's 'commitment' to unite the northeastern state and 'promote peace' in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal on Monday

Imphal (Manipur): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the BJP-led central government's priority is to establish peace in the ethnic strife affected Manipur, asserting that the saffron party will not allow the northeast state to disintegrate.

"The most important thing is that no matter how much one tries—'hum Manipur ko tutne nahi denge' (we will not let Manipur break)," Shah said at a public meeting in Imphal.

Highlighting the pivotal nature of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said. "This election is between forces trying to break Manipur and those keeping it united." He urged the people of Manipur to support the BJP to ensure the continued stability and integrity of the state and the region.

Shah highlighted the Modi government's efforts in tackling issues of infiltration and demographic changes in Manipur. "Destiny of the country will change when that of the northeast and Manipur will change," he said. "Attempts of infiltration being made to change the demography of Manipur," Shah added.

"Establishment of peace in Manipur by taking all communities on board and without breaking the state is the priority of the Narendra Modi government," Shah said.

The Union Minister lauded the achievements of the Modi government, noting its progress in "eliminating corruption and restoring peace and harmony to the Northeast". "BJP has ended corruption in Manipur," he stated, emphasising the party's track record of economic development and improved safety and security.

Shah also aimed at the Congress party, accusing them of supporting the 'tukde tukde' gang. "Congress has always given importance to the 'tukde tukde' gang," he argued, pointing to the ideological differences between the two major parties. Shah further underscored the necessity of a BJP-led government for the "prosperity and security" of Manipur and the Northeast.

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic conflict since May last year. At least 219 people were killed after clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence continues unabated in the northeastern state, with the latest incident happening on Saturday, in which two people were killed in a shoot-out between two armed groups.

