Modi Attacking His Own Friends, Rahul Mentioned Adani 103 times, Ambani 30: Congress Hits Back at PM

Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate react to PM Narendra Modi's remarks on Congress and industrialists Adani and Ambani (Video: X@INCIndia)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chair is "shaking" after three phases of elections as he has started attacking his own "friends" industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, and asserted this shows the "real trend" of the results.

"The times are changing. Friends are no longer friends! After completion of three phases of elections, today the prime minister has started attacking his own friends. It is becoming clear that Modiji's chair is shaking. This is the real trend of the results," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress, on its official X handle, also reacted to Modi's remarks and said after three phases of elections, the Prime Minister had become "so frustrated that he started speaking against Adani and Ambani."

The party said that Rahul Gandhi had taken the name of Adani 103 times and Ambani 30 times since April 3. "The ground situation has become so bad that the “Papa” of “Hum Do Hamare Do” is sacrificing his own children. The person who collected donations worth Rs 8,200 crore for his party - a scam so huge that even the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional - is today blaming others. Remember that through his "four ways", the Prime Minister gave contracts and licenses worth Rs 4 lakh crore to his party for its personal interests and greed for power. If today the situation in India is such that 21 billionaires have as much wealth as 70 crore Indians, then it is the result of the Prime Minister's intentions and policies. It is obvious that "Humare Do" has a very important role in these 21," the Congress wrote in a detailed post on X.

"Since January 28, 2023 @INCIndia has repeatedly demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Modani scam. We have repeated this demand even after the election campaign began - on April 23, 2024 and just five days ago, on May 3, 2024. Since April 3, 2024, Rahul Gandhi has mentioned Adani 103 times and Ambani more than 30 times in his speeches. The Modani scam is worth at least Rs 2 lakh crore. A JPC will definitely be formed after the India Alliance comes to power on June 4, 2024. Defeat has been predicted – the Prime Minister is now afraid of his own shadow," it said.

Congress' reaction came after the prime minister during an election rally in Telangana said the Congress should explain to people why it has stopped raising the 'Ambani-Adani' issue as its 'Shehzada' used to do for the past five years and asked if it has struck a 'deal'.

"Ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight," he asked.

"Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot). You have to answer the nation," the prime minister further said.