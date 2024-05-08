ETV Bharat / bharat

'How Much Black Money Did You Get From Adani, Ambani?': PM Modi to Congress on Rahul's 'Silence'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

Updated : May 8, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched an all-out attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning the party's sudden silence on Adani and Ambani and questioned them on having received money from the industrialists.
PM Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Karimnagar, Telangana on Wed, May 8, 2024(Photo: IANS)

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Congress if it has received any "black money" from billionaire businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, for their sudden silence on the industrialists.

PM Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Karimnagar, Telangana on Wed, May 8, 2024 (Video: ANI)

Karimnagar (Telangana): In a first-of-its-kind remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched an all-out attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning the party's sudden silence on billionaire businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani and asked whether the party had received money from the industrialists.

Addressing a public meeting here today, PM Modi said that for years the Congress' 'Shehzada' used to speak of '5 industrialists' and then he started to speak only of "Ambani and Adani" and now they are silent on them.

"However, since the election dates were declared, they (Rahul and other Congress leaders) have even stopped abusing Ambani, Adani. Why? I wish to ask the Shehzadey of the Congress: how much black money have they received from Adani, Ambani? How much (funding) did the Congress receive from them for the (ongoing) elections? I smell something wrong here. The Congress should come out and clarify to the people," PM Modi said.

The comment by Modi was surprising, as it usually the opposition leaders that make such allegations against him and tout him as the friend and supporter of the two billionaires.

Further, in a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi and his Congress colleague and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said one 'R' is looting Telangana and passing on the loot to another 'R' in Delhi. From Telangana to Delhi, a lot is being spoken about the 'double R' (RR) tax. A (Telugu) film named 'RRR' was released recently and went on to become a blockbuster hit. However, someone told me that 'RR' has left 'RRR' far behind when it comes to collections.

The lifetime (box office) collection of 'RRR' was reported to be over Rs 1000 cr, but the same amount of money was mopped up in just a few days through the 'RR' tax," he said." Telangana mein ek R loot ta hai aur Delhi mein dusre R ko deta hai. (One R loots the public in Telangana and gives the collections to another R in Delhi). This double 'RR' game could potentially destroy Telangana," PM Modi added.

Also coming down heavily on the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the previous ruling party in the state, PM Modi said while the BJP pursues a 'nation first' policy, the Congress and the BRS work to advance the principle of 'family first'.

These (dynastic) parties run on the principle of 'by the family, for the family, of the family'. The only 'glue' that binds Congress and BRS together is corruption. Appeasement politics is in their DNA. It is their only agenda. The Congress and the BRS follow the 'zero governance model'. There is a desperate need to save Telangana from the corrupt clutches of such parties," he added. (With agency inputs)

