On His Telangana Visit, PM Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

thumbnail
The PM is in Telangana to kick off his election campaign.(ETV Bharat)

Vemulawada(Karimnagar): PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada in Karimnagar district of Telangana. During his temple visit, Modi engaged himself in worshipping the deity amid chanting of hymns by priests. He also did 'gau pujan' accompanied by the priest at the temple.  

The PM is set to kick off his election campaign in Telangana on the day. He reached the southern state on Tuesday night and stayed at the Rajbhavan. After offering prayers at the temple, PM Modi will hold rallies in Karimnagar and Warangal. After completing his campaign in Telangana, the PM will hold a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Rajampet. He will also hold a roadshow in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

TAGGED:

KARIMNAGARANDHRA PRADESHMODIS WORSHIP AT TELANGANA TEMPLE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Rain and Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Disrupts Normal Life, But Douses Forest Fires

Rain and Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Disrupts Normal Life, But Douses Forest Fires

1 Min Read

May 9, 2024

Ranveer Singh Stuns in Heels, Karisma, Khushi Add Glam at Tiffany Mumbai Store Opening

Ranveer Singh Stuns in Heels, Karisma, Khushi Add Glam at Tiffany Mumbai Store Opening

1 Min Read

May 9, 2024

Etv Bharat

WATCH: Farmer's Family Rescues Calf of Endangered White Deer Species at Rajasthan's Barmer

1 Min Read

May 8, 2024

Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, and Zareen Khan Steal the Show at Mumbai Airport - Watch

Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, and Zareen Khan Steal the Show at Mumbai Airport - Watch

1 Min Read

May 8, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.