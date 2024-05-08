On His Telangana Visit, PM Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam

Vemulawada(Karimnagar): PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada in Karimnagar district of Telangana. During his temple visit, Modi engaged himself in worshipping the deity amid chanting of hymns by priests. He also did 'gau pujan' accompanied by the priest at the temple.

The PM is set to kick off his election campaign in Telangana on the day. He reached the southern state on Tuesday night and stayed at the Rajbhavan. After offering prayers at the temple, PM Modi will hold rallies in Karimnagar and Warangal. After completing his campaign in Telangana, the PM will hold a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Rajampet. He will also hold a roadshow in Vijayawada on Wednesday.