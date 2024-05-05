Pawar Vs Pawar Fight Escalates in Baramati; Sharad Group Loses Grip on Mission Bungalow Grounds

Baramati (Maharashtra) : Baramati politics used to always revolve around senior leader Sharad Pawar since 1967. Ever since he started his political life, Sharad Pawar or his party's candidates have been holding meetings at Mission Bungalow in Baramati. This year, the Ajit Pawar group has got control over these prestigious Mission Bungalow grounds after the split in the NCP.

So Sharad Pawar will not be seen taking part in meetings at this ground this year. Instead, Sharad Pawar will hold a rally for Supriya Sule at Lendipatta on Morgaon Road.

The relationship between the Sharad Pawar family and the Mission Bungalow grounds had been enduring for many years. Last year, there was a split in the NCP and in Baramati itself, a vertical chasm was created among the followers of the Pawar family. This division did not stop there.

The gulf between Sharad and Ajit widened to the point where candidates from the same house were fielded against each other in Baramati in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Maha Vikas Aghadi's candidate Supriya Sule (daughter of Sharad Pawar) is fighting against Sunetra Pawar (spouse of Ajit Pawar) of Mahayuti.

Although there are women candidates from the family in the electoral fray, the battle is between senior leader Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The reputation of both of them is at stake on this occasion. Accusations are being made against each other for the last one and a half months. Also, the attention of the entire country has turned to this fight.

Whether the election is of Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly Or even Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti or Municipal Parishad, the Pawar's group has always concluded the campaign by holding a meeting on the ground near Mission Bungalow here. Now the battle of Baramati has heated up. This is why the Ajit Pawar group booked this ground before the Sharad Pawar group.

As a result, the Sharad Pawar group had to hold its meeting elsewhere. Now these two senior leaders are holding their party's final meeting in Baramati on Sunday. People are eager to hear what they will say against each other.

Read More