Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's a Manual for First-time Voters for Registration

Hyderabad: As around 97 crore Indians brace to vote in the much anticipated Lok Sabha elections 2024 from April 19, 2024, there will be 19.74 crore young voters aged 20-29 years who will exercise their franchise with 1.8 crore youth being first time voters.

Here is a manual for such first time voters for exercising their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as provided by the Election Commission of India.

Registration

Election commission of India offers online voter registration for Indian citizens who have attained the age of 18 on the qualifying date (1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll). A citizen can enroll himself/herself as General Voter and fill Form 6 online at National Voters' Service Portal. The registered voters have also been asked to check their enrollment status.

To check the voter registration status, citizens will have to visit electoralsearch dot in to see if they are registered to vote. If your name appears in the list, you are eligible to vote, otherwise you need to register to vote.

The citizens have to visit vorterportal dot eci dot gov dot in (Beta) for voter registration. Citizens can also use the Voter Helpline App (iOS version) to verify if their name is in the Electoral Roll or register online.

Register Online to Vote

General Voters need to fill Form 6 (Link to online form). This form is also for 'First time voters' and 'voters who have shifted to another constituency'.

NRI Voters need to fill form 6A (Link to online form)

For Deletion or Objection in electoral roll fill form 7 (link to online form)

Fill Form 8 (Link to online form) for any change in (Name, Photo, Age, EPIC Number, Address, Date of birth, Age, Name of relative, Type of relation, Gender).

In case of shifting from one place of residence to another place of residence within the same constituency, fill Form 8A (Link to online form).

Voters need to fill Form 6 (Link to online form) if they are shifting from one constituency to another. The voters can visit the voter guide website ecisveep dot nic dot in for further details.

Deadlines and Key Dates

The voter list is continuously updated till the last date of filing of nominations by the candidate.

Requirements for registering to vote

You can enroll as a Voter if you:

Are an Indian citizen.

Have attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date i.e. 1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll.

Are ordinarily resident of the part/polling area of the constituency where you want to be enrolled.

Are not disqualified to be enrolled as an elector.

How to register to Vote Offline

Besides online mode, voters can also enroll offline for which they will have to fill two copies of Form 6.This form is also available free of cost in offices of Electoral Registration Officers / Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.

The application accompanied by copies of the relevant documents can be filed in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officer or sent by post addressed to him or can be handed over to the Booth Level Officer of your polling area. Voters can also call the 1950 helpline for any help.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who on March 16 announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, informed that a total of 96.8 crore electors are registered to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. These include 49.7 male and 47.1 female voters. The voters also include 88.4 lakh persons with disabilities, 19.1 lakh service voters, 2.18 lakh centenarians and around 82 lakh voters aged 85 and above.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting from April 19. The next phases will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.