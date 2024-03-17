How to Apply for Voter ID Card Online and Offline

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Ahead of the elections, the political parties are gearing up and announcing their candidates from different constituencies.

A government plays a vital role in ensuring the development of the country and the welfare of the citizens. So, it is the responsibility of the citizens to cast a vote. For this, citizens need to have a valid voter ID. The Voter ID serves as the primary identification document for citizens exercising their franchise during the elections.

In case you still don't have a Voter ID, you can use these steps to apply for a Voter ID card online or offline.

Eligibility Criteria for Voter ID Card

The Voter ID card serves as an important document. A candidate needs to be a citizen of India and anyone, who is 18 years or above is eligible to vote.

Documents required for a Voter ID Card

The documents required for a Voter ID Card include a passport size photograph, identity proof, address proof and date of birth (DOB) proof.

How to apply for a Voter ID Card online?

-Visit the official website of voters.eci.gov.in

-‘New Registrations for General Electors’, click on Fill Form 6.

-Log in to the page.

-Once an account is created, fill the Form 6, and fill in all the required details and upload necessary documents and photo.

-Check all the details that are filled in correctly or not and apply.

-You can track the application status online.

How to apply for a Voter ID Card offline?

-Visit the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) office.

-Fill Form 6.

-Submit self-attached copies of required documents.

-Submit it to the officer, along with the required documents.

Read More