Andhra Pradesh: School Students Appear in Electoral Rolls in Palnadu; Oppn TDP Cries Foul

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Voter ID card representational pic

The opposition Telegu Desam Party has alleged that students of 6th and 7th standards had appeared in the electoral rolls of Pedakurapadu constituency in Palnadu district ahead of the legislative assembly elections which are scheduled in the state later this year.

Palnadu: Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly elections alleged negligence by the officials, school students of standard 6 and 7 have appeared in the electoral rolls of Pedakurapadu constituency in Palnadu district of the state, sources said. The minimum age to exercise the franchise in the country is 18. However, the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh alleged that school students were also included in the voter list in Palnadu district.

It is said that there are names of 10 school students in polling booth number 28 under Pedakurapadu constituency. The opposition leaders have accused the BLO identified as Kiran for the alleged negligence. Sources said that names of high school students appeared in the voter list in Emmajigudem under Pedakurapadu constituency of Palnadu district.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party said that 10 children between the ages of 12 and 16 have been included as voters in polling booth number 28. It is said that Orsu Chandrakala, whose voter serial number is 1039, is studying in 9th standard in Sattenapalli Girls High School. Likewise, Orsu Sivagopi, whose voter serial number is 1037, has been identified as a class 10 student of ZP High School, Papayapalem. Kurakula Himabindu whose voter serial number is 1027 is studying in class 10th.

In another instance of negligence by election officials, Tammishetti Mahalakshmi, whose voter serial number is 1028, is a 8th standard student of Sattenapally Girls High School. Orsu Lakshmi Thirupathamma named in Voter Serial No. 1026 was found to be a class 7 dropout of Emmaji Goodem School. In voter serial number 1040, a student named Thuraka Neelima is studying in class 9 in a private school, sources said.

Telugu Desam Party leaders have alleged that Nandyala Vasavi, whose voter serial number is 1048, is a 9th standard student of Sattenapally Girls High School. A student named Bathula Siva Poojita whose voter serial number is 1052 is studying 8th standard in Kaysampally Private School, Dhagepally Mandal, the TDP said. A student named Jalli Divya whose voter serial number is 1053 is studying in the first year of Inter in Sattenapalli Santiniketan College, it added.

Telugu Desam Party leaders are angry that BLO Kiran gave a careless answer when asked about this matter. Meanwhile, an audio of YSRCP MLA Namburi Shankarrao ordering his party leader to register as voters only those who support YSRCP went viral a few days ago. It was learned that the MLA spoke to the YSRCP leader from Emmajigudem.

  1. Read more: 'Duplicate Entries, How Is the Info about the Death of a Voter Verified' Asks SC
  2. J-K SEC to launch special campaign for revision of panchayat electoral rolls from Jan 15
  3. J&K final electoral rolls published; 2.31 lakh new voters added

TAGGED:

School studentsVoter IDelectoral rolls PalnaduPalnadu student voters

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.