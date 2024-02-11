Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Writes to Amit Shah, Expresses Concern Over Haldwani Situation

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing profound concern over the situation in Haldwani following the demolition of the madrasa in Banbhoolpura.

Maulana Madani questioned the haste in the demolition and urged attention towards finding a lasting solution to the demolition issue, particularly when it involves religious places. A joint delegation comprising representatives from Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind visited Haldwani to address concerns and express dissatisfaction with what they perceive as brutal and retaliatory actions by the administration.

The delegation, including General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, Deputy Amir of Jamaate-e-Islami Hind Malik Muhtasim, Deputy Amir of Jamaate-e-Islami Hind Shafi Madani, Senior Organiser of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Ghayur Ahmad Qasmi and Senior Organiser of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Shafique Ahmad Al Qasimi, Laeeq Ahmad Khan and Syed Saajid expressed their disapproval of the administration's actions during discussions with SDM Paritosh Verma, City Magistrate Richa Singh and local police station in-charge Neeraj Bhakuni.

During the review of the situation, the delegation voiced concerns about the issuance of shoot-at-site orders without following proper protocol, leading to the unnecessary loss of lives. They criticised the police for resorting to stone pelting, as observed in video footage, instead of employing non-lethal alternatives like tear gas before implementing the shoot-at-site order. This is highly condemnable, they said.

The delegation opposed mass arrests of innocent people, intimidation of women and children in Muslim minority neighbourhoods, and vindictive measures, deeming them counterproductive and wrong. They urged the police to exercise restraint and called upon the district administration to take effective steps to restore peace and trust in Haldwani.

Furthermore, the delegation demanded that the families of those who lost their lives be provided with compensation of Rs 1 crore, and one family member should be offered employment. In the context of India's religious diversity, the delegation emphasised the emotional sensitivity of religious matters and urged authorities to avoid actions that could escalate tensions. They called for a careful and considerate approach, stating that the recent events in Haldwani could have been prevented with a more understanding and inclusive strategy.

