Haldwani Violence: Cops Leave No Stones Unturned To Nab Accused Amid CM Dhami's Warning

Following the Haldwani violence, police have embarked on a massive operation to arrest the main accused as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami warned of stringent action against the masterminds behind the attack.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Cops are determined to nab the accused in the Haldwani violence as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami warned that those creating trouble in Banbhulpura won't be spared.

Curfew has been imposed in the area after the uproar over removal of an 'illegal' mosque and a madrassa built on government land in Malik's garden under Banbhulpura police station area. '

"We will take strict action against the ones spelling trouble and that will be exemplary," said Dhami at Almora.

'It is not a question of how influential the untoward elements are, anybody trying to hamper peace will be nipped in the bud. Those who are trying to spoil the atmosphere of Uttarakhand will not be spared at any cost," Dhami added.

Currently the situation is under control as police and paramilitary forces continuously monitor the area.

Five people have died in violence while more than 300 people have been injured. As per information, an estimated loss Rs 8 crore-worth of government and private property has been reported.

Police have launched an operation to catch the accused.

