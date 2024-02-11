Family of Haldwani Violence Victim Demands Probe, Assistance

Family of Haldwani Violence Victim Demands Probe, Assistance

A Bihari youth was present at the spot when violence broke out in Haldwani on Thursday. He suffered head injuries and died. His family members have demanded a thorough inquiry into his death and assistance since he was his parent's eldest son.

Haldwani: A youth from Bihar, who had gone to Uttarakhand in search of job was among the victims of violence that broke out in Halwani on Thursday over an anti-encroachment drive to demolish an 'unauthorised' madrasa and a prayer site.

24-year-old Prakash Singh, a resident of Chiniya village in Bhojpur, Bihar had reached Uttarakhand a day prior to the incident and had arrived in Halwani on February 8 when violence erupted here. He died after suffering head injuries. His family members have demanded an investigation into Prakash's death along with assistance from government.

Clashes had ensued and vehicles were set ablaze in the area. Following which, a curfew and shoot-at-sight orders were imposed for two days. Finally, the curfew was lifted from the outer areas but it continued in Banbhoolpura.

On hearing about Prakash's death, his family members reached the state. They said that Prakash arrived at Uttarakhand from Bihar on 7 February and went to Haldwani on the next day. In the evening, violence broke out in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani.

His body was found near the railway tracks of Banbhoolpura and he had three bullet injuries on his head. Prakash's body was kept in the mortuary and upon identification, the family members were informed. Police are yet to ascertain whether he was attacked by the miscreant or died in police firing.

Ankit Kumar Singh, the deceased's brother-in-law, who arrived in Haldwani, said Prakash was a graduate and had come here in search of employment. "We came here after getting information of his death. Prakash had five sisters and was the eldest of the two brothers. The entire family is in grief," he said.

Prakash's family members have sought an investigation into the matter and action against the culprits. They have also sought assistance from the government.

